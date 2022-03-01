Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home After talks break down, MLB cancels first two series of regular season

After talks break down, MLB cancels first two series of regular season

By on March 1, 2022 in Major-League Baseball, News

MLBAfter nine days of intense negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA), MLB offered a best and final offer rejected by players, causing Commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel the first two series of the 2022 season.

For the average fan, the talks between players and MLB reps are an exercise in absurdity; the billionaires and the millionaires are indeed squabbling over the proceedings of one of the richest sports in the world. We’re not going to go into a deep dive over what differentiates the two sides–here’s a very player-centric view of the proceedings, while we’d recommend following Jesse Rogers (and ignoring Jeff Passan and Rob Nightengale on Twitter, as both are worthless and whores to the attention economy–but at the end of the day fans are going to blame both sides for what’s happening. At the end of the day, MLB presented a best offer that went nowhere with players; Manfred and his cohorts declared a break.

Here’s the statement that sums up the attitude from Rob Manfred:

Yeah, this is all a massive exercise in stupidity. Wednesday will be a break for everyone; let’s see what happens Thursday.

RELATED STORIES: MLB, MLBPA to continue labor talks today; After weekend of negotiations, can MLB and players reach a labor deal?; Start of spring training 2022 delayed againMLB postpones first week of spring training gamesClock is ticking as spring training, regular season approachAfter detour, MLB labor talks to resume SaturdayMLBPA rejects mediation; now what?No progress on MLB lockout talks as frustrations rise: reportsMLB, players resume talks todayMLB, players meet in person; talks to continue todayMLB, player reps set to meet in person Monday

, , , ,