After talks break down, MLB cancels first two series of regular season

After nine days of intense negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA), MLB offered a best and final offer rejected by players, causing Commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel the first two series of the 2022 season.

For the average fan, the talks between players and MLB reps are an exercise in absurdity; the billionaires and the millionaires are indeed squabbling over the proceedings of one of the richest sports in the world. We’re not going to go into a deep dive over what differentiates the two sides–here’s a very player-centric view of the proceedings, while we’d recommend following Jesse Rogers (and ignoring Jeff Passan and Rob Nightengale on Twitter, as both are worthless and whores to the attention economy–but at the end of the day fans are going to blame both sides for what’s happening. At the end of the day, MLB presented a best offer that went nowhere with players; Manfred and his cohorts declared a break.

Here’s the statement that sums up the attitude from Rob Manfred:

Rob Manfred, Dec. 2: “Simply put, we believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season. We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time.” Next proposal: 43 days later — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 1, 2022

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 1, 2022

Yeah, this is all a massive exercise in stupidity. Wednesday will be a break for everyone; let’s see what happens Thursday.

