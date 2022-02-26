Start of spring training 2022 delayed again

With talks between MLB and MLB players association reps over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) moving along slowly, MLB officials announced yet another delay to the launch of spring training 2022, this time to Tuesday, March 8.

MLB had previously postponed the first week of spring training games to March 5. The two sides are continuing to meet over the weekend and into Monday, with MLB warning that failure to make a deal by the end of Monday means a likely delay to the start of the regular season. It would also lead to some uncharted territory in terms of spring training, since both sides stress the need for four weeks or so of spring training. Whether a delay in the beginning of the regular season means more spring-training games remains to be seen.

Neither side has publicly presented a full accounting on how talks are proceeding, and it’s pretty clear where the loyalties of “unnamed sources” lie. We know progress is being made on smaller issues and talks are proceeding on a civil basis. You may see a few reports from us from the minor league camps in the next few weeks–we have some Florida business to take care of unrelated to spring training–but like you our spring-training plans are on hold.