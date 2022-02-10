After detour, MLB labor talks to resume Saturday

After a short mediator-centered diversion followed by owners meetings, MLB labor talks between owners and the players association are set to resume Saturday, with Rob Manfred expressing optimism spring training and the regular season will not be delayed.

We’re at a crunch time in the negotiations, with the traditional start of spring training–the date pitchers and catchers report–set for next week, and the first full-roster workouts scheduled for Feb. 21. MLB teams have quietly dispatched supplies to spring-training camps–no full-fledged Truck Days this year–and venue operators are still planning on a normal spring training. Minor league players are already present for mini-camp, with full squads set to report Feb. 21.

Though many in the industry are bracing for a delay to both spring training and the regular season, today MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed optimism that spring training and the regular season will start on time, telling the press, “The status of spring training is no change right now.”

“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Rob Manfred says. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2022

He spoke at the end of the Orlando meetings, expressing optimism that the regular season would start on time: “I’m an optimist, and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular-season schedule.”

Spring-training gamesare set to start Feb. 26.

We’re not sure how large a factor this is, but the New York Post is reporting that Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner will be representing the owners in talks. Previously the owners were represented by Rockies owner Dick Monfort in talks led by MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem. Monfort is regarded as a hardliner in the labor talks; Steinbrenner may be more inclined to make concessions leading to a deal.

RELATED STORIES: MLBPA rejects mediation; now what?; No progress on MLB lockout talks as frustrations rise: reports; MLB, players resume talks today; MLB, players meet in person; talks to continue today; MLB, player reps set to meet in person Monday