Frank talk: Maine Bean Suppahs on tap for 2022

The Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A Northeast) will play as the Maine Bean Suppahs for an August game, honoring the centuries-old New England tradition of bean suppers.

Typically served on Saturday nights, bean suppahs have been a source for feeding and gathering communities at churches and grange halls throughout the state. A Maine bean suppah commonly includes baked beans served with franks (red snappers for Mainers) and brown bread.

“Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together,” Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said via press conference. “We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our National Pastime.”

As part of the night, the team will wear specially designed Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys and hats. The game will feature bean themed promotions. There will be plenty of beans for fans to enjoy at the game, including an all-you-can-eat bean suppah buffet starting an hour before the game.

The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine’s official state treat, and the Maine Red Snappers, celebrating Maine’s iconic red hot dog. Both rebrands will return to Hadlock Field in 2022.