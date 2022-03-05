Spring training games pushed back to March 18

Done in perhaps the most quiet way possible, Major League Baseball has yet again pushed back the launch of spring training games, this time to March 18, as CBA negotiations continue.

The cancelations also includes the lucrative March 17 St. Patrick’s Day games, traditionally one of the best-attended game days in both Florida and Arizona.

We do expect games to be added to the end of spring training to bridge the gap between training and the start of the MLB regular season, now delayed after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the year,

In the meantime, talks between MLB officials and MLBPA reps quietly continue, with the union expected to make a counter proposal any time now.

