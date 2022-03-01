MLB, MLBPA to continue labor talks today

This isn’t nearly as surprising as many assume: MLB and the MLB Players Association will continue talks on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) after a marathon session on Monday.

There are deadlines, and there are deadlines. A deadline of Feb. 28 to reach a new CBA was set by MLB officials to ensure a March 31 start to the regular season. MLB had already pushed the start of spring training back by roughly a week–full squads were set to report Feb. 21, and games were originally scheduled to begin Feb. 26. Now spring games are tentatively set to begin March 8. Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training needs to run at least four weeks–something the players don’t necessarily agree with, by the way–which he argued meant a Feb. 28 deal was essential to the 2022 regular season starting on time.

But if you paid attention to what players said, however, and you’d realize the Feb. 28 deadline was not as firm as Manfred would have you believe–something we noted yesterday–and sure enough negotiations will continue today, beginning this morning and tentatively set to end in the late afternoon. Progress was made yesterday on a variety of topics, but of course the range of agreements depended on your source: some pundits clearly are mimicking the words of owners, while others are mimicking the statements of players and agents. We’re not in the room; generally speaking, it’s good news when the two sides are still talking and have scheduled more talks for today. Being onsite is pretty worthless unless you want to watch Dan Halem shuttle between owners and player reps. Here’s a pretty responsible take from Chelsea Janes on the happenings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

