Derek Jeter, Marlins part ways

Former Yankees superstar Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins have parted ways, with Jeter stepping down as CEO and selling his 4 percent share of the MLB team.

The departure was confirmed by Miami Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman in a statement:

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship. The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

In his own statement, Jeter said he was walking away from the final year of a five-year contract because his vision of the team differed from Sherman’s: “The future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Since 2018, when the Sherman/Jeter regime started after the purchase of the team form Jeffrey Loria, the Marlins were 218-327, making the playoffs once. Jeter did oversee some major changes in team philosophy, shedding some veterans to bolster the overall development system (ESPN ranked it as fourth-best in baseball) and bringing in two respected leaders to the front office, Kim Ng to oversee baseball operations and Caroline O’Connor to oversee business operations.

Commissioner Rob Manfred took time off from labor negotiations to issue the following statement:

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the communities of Miami and the game. Derek is a winner on and off the field. In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees. He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to baseball.”