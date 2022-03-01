Hot Rods add new group seating to Bowling Green Ballpark

The Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A East) are adding a new group seating area to Bowling Green Ballpark for the 2022 season, transforming traditional ballpark seating to a flexible space.

The new Happy Hiller Corner will convert three sections to an open area with food and drink rails, as well as movable seats.

“We are very excited to be making this addition to the ballpark. The new area will allow for groups to have a much better experience with food and drink rails. It also creates an enhanced atmosphere of fun,” said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, via press release.

Construction of the Happy Hiller Corner is scheduled to be completed by Opening Day with Scott, Murphy, and Daniel leading the renovation.