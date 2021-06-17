York Revolution ownership group expands

We have seven new members of the York Revolution (Atlantic League) ownership group, as more locals join the current nine team owners, led by chairman and majority owner Bill Shipley.

The new investors, as announced by Revolution President Eric Menzer, are Joe Wagman, Gary Gentzler, Robert Stahl, Tony Campisi, David Meckley, Anthony Moore and Fred Walker.

“A business like the Revolution depends on its connection to the community,” Shipley said. “Adding this next group of owners with a deep love of York and a desire to provide our community with an outstanding community business like the Revolution is another great step in solidifying that aspect of our business.”

In addition to Shipley, the new owners join Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies, Julian and Jolene Tolbert, Loren Kroh, William Hartman, Matt Sommer and Rebecca Sanstead, Mike and Jackie Summers, and Dan Waltersdorff as owners of the team. The Revolution began adding to its ownership group in 2019 to add not just financial but human capital to the organization.

“As we add owners, their financial investment strengthens our ability to present a great product to the public,” said Menzer. “But these owners have business and community wisdom and experience that’s invaluable to us in making the Revolution successful well beyond the baseball field. We are focused on building unshakable, long-term community partnerships and continually reaching new audiences in York, and all of these individuals help us do so.”

RELATED STORIES: York Revolution Ownership Group Expanded; Shipley joins Revolution ownership