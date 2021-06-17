Jimmies or sprinkles? Lehigh Valley goes jimmies

The great debate of jimmies vs. sprinkles, so important in the Eastern part of the United States, will be settled when the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A East) will take the field as the Lehigh Valley Jimmies on July 11.

Hey, we’re not going to get in the middle of this debate–after all, we’re from a region that calls a carbonated drink pop, not soda–so it’s brave of the IronPigs to do so.

“In the 15 years I’ve lived in the region, I’ve witnessed the debate between jimmies and sprinkles,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes in a press release announcing the move. “This should settle it once and for all as we’ve decided to embrace ‘jimmies’ and forever forth make that the official name of the mini candies we love to include on our ice cream. We are celebrating this monumental decision by re-naming our team the ‘Jimmies’ this July 11th.”

The ever-popular confectionary will be the focus of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs “Salute to Philadelphia” Day on Sunday, July 11 when they play the Worcester Red Sox. Jimmies are the popular term for the itty-bitty ice-cream toppings throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond.

On July 11, the IronPigs will once again celebrate all things Philadelphia-related–including cheesesteaks, pretzels and water ice–for the club’s annual Salute to Philadelphia Day. In previous years, the popular promotion has wielded name changes to “Steaks,” “Whiz Kids” and “Jawn” while also featuring unique jerseys, including one made popular by the “Philly Special” Eagles Super Bowl play as well as a throwback jersey collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yes, merch is now available.