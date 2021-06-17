Look out for the Milwaukee Sweet Teats

Top Menu

By on June 17, 2021 in Independent Baseball, News

Why not? The Milwaukee Milkmen (American Association) will take the opposite viewpoint of the milking process and play two games as the Milwaukee Sweet Teats.

Resplendent with candy-colored uniforms, the Milwaukee Sweet Teats will take the field on Sunday, June 20, and return during the final home stand of the season. Fans will be part of a Milwaukee Sweet Teats Jersey auction, with proceeds going to the ROC Foundation, which consists of over 50 not-for-profit partners. Sweet Teats memorabilia will also be available for sale.

“It’s a candy theme, so we have some great, one-of-a-kind color schemes,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen/Sweet Teats, via press statement. “The whole team is looking forward to taking the field looking fairly fluorescent.”

