Segarra new president of Rich Entertainment Group

We have a new president of Rich Entertainment Group, which includes three MiLB and MLB Draft League teams, as Joe Segarra adds the title to his Rich’s administrative responsibilities.

The three teams: the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A East), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A Central) and West Virginia Bears (MLB Draft League).

Segarra is the former chief operating officer of Rich Entertainment Group with more than 20 years of experience at the organization. In his new role, Joe will have specific responsibilities in both tax and internal audit for Rich Products, while overseeing all of Rich Entertainment Group’s entities and operations. Besides the three teams, Segarra will also oversee (among other entities) Rich’s Catering, Campus Food Service and Restaurant Operations, Buffalo-based Waterfront properties (Canalside and The Outer Harbor), and Palm Beach National Golf & Country Club

“With over two decades of experience, knowledge and leadership within Rich’s, Joe is the right person to step in as president of Rich Entertainment Group,” said Mindy Rich, executive vice chairman, Rich Entertainment Group and vice chairman, Rich Products, via press statement. “Joe has the right mix of skills to drive our business forward, and has consistently elevated the quality of our offerings.”

Segarra, a CPA, joined Rich’s in 1993 as director of tax after spending 10 years in the Buffalo, NY office with Ernst & Young. Throughout his tenure, he assumed a variety of leadership roles at Rich’s and its subsidiaries, including vice president of finance in the Shareholder Risk Management Group, chief financial officer for Rich Entertainment Group, treasurer of the Rich Family Foundation, senior vice president, finance and chief operating officer of Rich Entertainment Group and board member of the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

“I’m excited to take on this new leadership role within Rich Entertainment Group,” Segarra said via press release. “Mindy has been a fantastic leader and mentor to me over the years. I’m eager to further build out my role within the organization, collaborating with our talented team to shape the long-term success of the company.”