Montgomery goes Kimchi in latest promo

The Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A South) will play as the Montgomery Kimchi as part of the team’s Korean Heritage Night promo on July 16.

The promo is a partnership with A-KEEP (Alabama Korean Education and Economic Partnership). The Biscuits will don specialty Montgomery Kimchi jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit A-KEEP.

“I believe that food is the gateway into culture,” said Biscuits GM Mike Murphy via press release. “Just as Biscuits are a mainstay on a southern table, Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine.”

The Biscuits and A-KEEP will use this night at the ballpark to not only highlight Korean food, but display Korean art, dance, sport, and music. “We want to use this platform as an opportunity to educate our fans on Korean Culture while also showing our Korean Neighbors what Biscuits Baseball is all about,” Murphy added.

“A-KEEP is excited to partner with the MGM Biscuits to bridge the community by celebrating Korean Heritage. Our collaboration began in early 2019 with designing the jersey logo. Kimchi is so unique that no other food like it exists in other cultures,” said Meesoon Han, Executive Director of A-KEEP, via press statement.

You can find ticket information and Montgomery Kimchi merch here.