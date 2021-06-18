Luau time at Hodgetown

After a slow start to the season, we’re seeing teams leaning into notable promotional efforts. Another case in point: The Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Central) are hosting Luau Night at Hodgetown tomorrow night, with jerseys auctioned off for charity.

The Sod Poodles will be wearing specialty Luau-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned following the 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Midland RockHounds, with all proceeds benefitting ADVO Companies. Included in the live auction will be the starting nine players jerseys from the night’s game (autographed) and will include those work by manager Shawn Roof and mascot Ruckus.

The game will feature hula dancers, specialty drinks, themed music, and other promos, including a one-of-a-kind Hawaiian Luau BBQ Package that includes a seated game ticket, Hawaiian BBQ plate, souvenir cup, and specialty Lei for just $35. Additionally, the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Lei.

All non-starter players and coaches’ specialty jerseys will be auctioned as well with all proceeds benefitting the ADVO Companies. These jerseys can be bid on through the team’s mobile partner application, LiveSource. Fans can download the application on their mobile devices from The App Store on Apple phones or from Google Play on Android phones and start bidding Saturday, June 19 with the LiveSource auction ending on Sunday, June 20 at 10 p.m. CT.