New for 2022: Lake Country DockHounds

We have a name for the new Oconomowoc (WI) team in the American Association launching in 2022: the Lake Country DockHounds.

The announcement comes after a name-the-team contest, where team owners tallied some 2,700 submissions.

“We were blown away by the amount of support and participation from the community after we announced the new team and contest to help us find a name,” said Tom Kelenic, team owner and managing partner, via press release. “Now that the team has an identity that Lake Country can rally behind, it’s time to get to work building a first-class ballpark and a championship-winning team that we can all be proud of.”

Oconomowoc in Waukesha County is about as far west as you can get in suburban Milwaukee. Waukesha County has been the target for pro and summer-collegiate leagues for several years; at one point there was a proposal a new ballpark and Northwoods League team in Waukesha, but that effort died to funding disagreements. Meanwhile, in neighboring Oconomowoc, a ballpark was approved in 2020 and is set to open in 2022 as home of the DockHounds.

The team also announced a GM: Trish Rasberry, most recently vice president of sales and service for the Milwaukee Milkmen, also of the American Association.

“Being in a position to build the team and ballpark from the ground up is something that I’m really excited to be part of,” Rasberry said via pressrelease. “What really drew me to this was the ambition of the ownership group and the truly unique ability we have to build something special here in Lake Country.”

The ballpark will be part of a Lake Country Live! entertainment complex and will include a multi-use indoor sports facility housing NX Level Sports Performance and Spiderz Batting Gloves. The facility will have batting cages, a weightlifting area, a fully equipped commercial kitchen serving lake country craft food and more. Additionally, the site will host other community events, corporate gatherings, outdoor concerts and charitable events. Other sports teams from the area such as soccer, rugby, and lacrosse teams will also have access to the field.

