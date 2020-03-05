Oconomowoc Ballpark Proposal Approved

A planned new ballpark in the far Milwaukee suburbs is moving forward, as the Oconomowoc Common Council has approved a proposed facility that could open by the 2021 summer-collegiate season.

As envisioned by the group Blue Ribbon Baseball, the new 2,500-seat ballpark will be constructed along Blue Ribbon Circle North in the Pabst Farms Commerce Centre. It will be part of a larger facilities project that includes an adjacent 43,000 square-foot indoor health and wellness training center, while the ballpark will feature an artificial turf playing surface to accommodate a wide range of uses.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Oconomowoc Common Council approved Blue Ribbon Baseball’s proposal. The group is aiming to begin construction late this spring, and complete the ballpark in time for a summer-collegiate team in a yet-to-be-announced league to begin play in the 2021 season. More from BizTimes:

The ownership group for Blue Ribbon Baseball includes Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, and Tim Neubert.

“Food and beverage at the stadium are still in the planning stages but will include a wide variety of delicious food options with fresh, local ingredients, beyond your typical stadium brats, hot dogs and hamburgers,” Blue Ribbon Baseball said in a press release. “Blue Ribbon Baseball will be sure to bring local flavor to the ballpark. Aside from baseball, the stadium will be a perfect place to gather with family, friends, groups, corporate outings and gatherings, as there will be a host of activities, including movies in the park, musical acts, conduct corporate or office team building activities, weddings, private parties and many other activities.”

Oconomowoc is located west of Milwaukee in Waukesha County.

Rendering courtesy Blue Ribbon Baseball.