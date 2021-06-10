Bowling at the ballpark in Kenosha

Here’s one of the more unusual ballpark additions in the past few years: the Kenosha Kingfish (Northwoods League) have installed a permanent bowling lane at Historic Simmons Field.

Located right down the third-base line, this new area, debuting tomorrow, is home to baseball’s first outdoor regulation size permanent bowling alley, and is referred to as the “Shake, Rattle and Roll Zone” after the legendary Elvis Presley. It was installed at Simmons Field with the assistance of sponsors Duke’s Country Saloon and Coins Sports Bar.

Despite beer being part of both the ballpark and bowling experiences, there are not many ties between the two sports. It should not come as a surprise that Milwaukee’s Miller Park hosted the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Masters tournament. Four lanes were constructed primarily along the infield dirt from short right field to second base, a process which will take workers approximately 48 hours to install the lane set-up. (In October of 2004, Miller Park also served as the site of the Masters finals.) And famously Fenway Park once hosted a candlepin bowling alley under the left-field grandstand from the 1950s through 2003, when it was replaced by a bar.

But no instances of an permanent outdoor bowling lane that we can find.

“We are excited for this great new area and can’t wait for people to experience the great new features here at our historic stadium,” said Team President Steve Malliet via press statement. “Kingfish Baseball has and always will be about great entertainment at an affordable price and you absolutely don’t need to be a baseball fan to have a great time here at Historic Simmons Field.”

Being Wisconsin, the new area will also sport a Leinie Lodge and a stand offering “Big Oinker” sandwich, featuring a full pound of meat: shaved ham, pulled pork and bacon, topped with Gorman Thomas’s Stormin’ Sauce, a Southern-style mustard.