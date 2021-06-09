Dunkin’ Donuts Park wins AA Best of the Ballparks fan vote

For the third time in five years, readers of ballparkdigest.com selected Dunkin’ Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, as their favorite Double-A ballpark in the annual Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

“Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been a huge success since opening, and this vote shows once again how the Yard Goats have connected with the greater Hartford community,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “The Yard Goats story is one of the most successful in all of baseball, and a win this year confirms that status.”

The bracketed 30-ballpark competition, held through early June, saw Dunkin’ Donuts Park receive over 82 percent of the vote over Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, in the finals. Overall, over 350,000 fans have voted so far in the annual fan competition, which runs through July.

“We’re thrilled to be named best Double-A Ballpark for the third time in five years, and appreciate the support of both our fans and Ballpark Digest’s readers,” said Yard Goats GM Mike Abramson.

Other fan favorites in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks fan vote include Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Detroit Tigers (Grapefruit League); Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona Diamondbacks/Colorado Rockies (Cactus League); O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University (college baseball); PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (Major League Baseball); and Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A).