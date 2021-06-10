Cardinals introduce 2021 Ballpark Pass

Another sign of a return to normalcy: the St. Louis Cardinals are now offering a 2021 Budweiser Ballpark Pass, with fans able to attend as many games as they want for $34.99 per month.

We saw almost every MLB team and some MiLB teams roll out ballpark passes in 2017-2019. They’re basically a recurring, automatically renewing subscription charge, allowing fans access to SRO areas of the ballpark but with no guarantee of a fixed seat. Teams had variations on that basic plan, but at its core a ballpark pass was a subscription plan.

And the Cardinals’ plan is pretty typical, though fans will not need to do a thing to actually claim a ticket. On each game date, subscribers will receive a Standing Room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. With a Standing Room ticket, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, including the Budweiser Terrace. As a plus, subscribers are eligible to receive promotional giveaway items.

With the Cards unveiling the plan, we expect many other teams to offer their similar pass plans in coming months, though teams are still ramping up to 100 percent capacity. For instance, the Chicago White Sox won’t open to 100 percent capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field until Friday, June 25, following approvals from the State of Illinois and City of Chicago and in accordance with Phase 5 planning.

