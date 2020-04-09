Miles and Miles of Bases on Tap for Parney

To mark the missed home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Class AA; Eastern League) next week, team VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell will walk “500 Bases of Love” to help raise funds for Richmond-area organizations assisting with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Beginning at 6:35 a.m. on April 16, Parney will begin walking the basepaths at The Diamond. The event will be streamed live on the Flying Squirrels’ YouTube channel. On his walk, Parney will circle the bases 125 times, totaling a distance of more than 8.5 miles.

“As we strive to stay positive during this time, we thought a great way to bring the community together and to help raise money to support those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 would be to ‘touch ‘em all,’” Parney said. “We miss our fans terribly and think this is a good way for all of us to join forces on a day that would have been another special Opening Day in Richmond, and we can still make it special in a different way.”

The Flying Squirrels are collecting donations of $25 for each base Parney hits and $100 for each lap, with proceeds going to Flying Squirrels Charities for distributing to Richmond-area organizations helping with coronavirus relief efforts.

