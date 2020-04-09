MiLB 2020 season opener celebrated virtually

Today would have been the 2020 Minor League Baseball season opener, now delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a brew and brat at the ballpark, MiLB fans are being asked to celebrate virtually via a #MiLBAtHomeOpener campaign.

We’ve already reported on what a few teams have planned for today, including the Daytona Tortugas’ Stand With The Jack promo, bringing the party to fans confined to home. And we’ll be running stories throughout the day on other #MiLBAtHomeOpener events.

A full slate of activities begins shortly at 10 a.m. EDT, with an inning by-inning timeline available on MiLB.com and accessed from all MiLB social-media channels. Highlights include features with team executives and mascots, kids activities, partner spotlights, an MiLB apparel hour with exclusive giveaways, MiLB team community spotlights, and a stream of notable games from the 2019 season capped off with a postgame fireworks show.

“MiLB teams have always been there for their fans and communities, and today is no different,” said Minor League Baseball’s Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer David Wright. “The MiLB At Home Opener celebration will bring the fun of MiLB to millions of fans in their homes and create an experience like no other before it.”

