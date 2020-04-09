Not Opening Day–it’s Fauxpening Day!

Today’s canceled MiLB Opening Day is causing us all sorts of withdrawal symptoms–but you’ll have a fresh, new game call thanks to a Fauxpening Day broadcast from the Lansing Lugnuts and West Michigan Whitecaps (Low A; Midwest League).

Many of you know The Baseball Thesaurus and Ballpark Digest author Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is also the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts. Though the MiLB season is delayed, there still will be baseball tonight, thanks to a game re-creation of the season opener originally scheduled between the Lugnuts and the Whitecaps. In baseball circles, Jesse is renowned for his annual game re-creation, broadcast in the old-fashioned style from the days when broadcasters didn’t travel on the road and instead re-created a game broadcast with reports from the ballpark. (If you’ve seen Bull Durham, you know what we mean; here’s a look at Jesse’s past efforts.)

Tonight Jesse and fellow Lugnuts broadcaster Adam Jaksa will join Whitecaps broadcasters Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman on a joint MiLB Opening Day broadcast starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern / 5:30 p.m. Central. They’re compiling their best educated guesses at Opening Day lineups for each team, and a dice-rolling website combined with the guide above will yield the result of the plate appearance. And, of course, there will be pop-of-the-mitt, crack-of-the-bat, and roar-of-the-crowd sound effects. You can catch the game broadcast via social-media destinations for both the Lugnuts and Whitecaps, including Facebook and Twitter:

Ready for the sweet sounds of baseball? Coming up in about three hours, we’ll give you the link to click.#FauxpeningDay is approaching.#MiLBAtHomeOpener https://t.co/HQp20XRqme pic.twitter.com/20WToCB0KG — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) April 9, 2020

