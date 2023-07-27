2024 Rogers Centre renovations unveiled by Blue Jays

The second phase of 2024 Rogers Centre renovations were unveiled by the Toronto Blue Jays today, calling for a complete reconstruction of the 100-level seating bowl.

The first phase was implemented for the 2023 season.

The current 100 level seating bowl and structure — from foul pole to foul pole — will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season and rebuilt to introduce a modern ballpark experience, the next step in turning Rogers Centre from a baseball/football facility to a pure ballpark and bringing Blue Jays fans even closer to the action. This renovation is in addition to the three new premium clubs and seating sections previously announced in April.

Key features of the new 100 level seating bowl include:

A more comfortable experience with additional legroom, modern-shaped seats with slats on the back that provide more airflow, wider seats between the dugouts, cupholders throughout, adaptable raisable armrest options, and handrails in every aisle.

Greater variety of seating options, including different vantage points from new sections, accessible field level seats, plus the previously announced premium seating experiences.

Designed specifically for baseball viewing with seats oriented towards the infield, improved sightlines with less obstruction, and new seats closer to the action as a result of the remodelled bowl structure.

Foul territory will be reduced by approximately 3,000 square feet total, between the middle of the infield dirt (just past the bases) to before the warning track on both sides of the diamond, bring fans closer to the action. In addition, the seats down the line will be angled toward the infield.

“Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark, and we are excited to build off the enthusiasm and popularity of the new Outfield District in this next phase of projects,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays, via press release. “By completely rebuilding the 100 level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball.”

Renderings courtesy Toronto Blue Jays.

