Today’s Blue Jays opener unveils Rogers Centre upgrades

Tonight the Toronto Blue Jays officially unveil Rogers Centre upgrades, as the team will show off five new outfield neighborhoods designed to bring some color and life to what can be a dark and brutalist atmosphere.

You can see our preview of the 2023 Rogers Centre upgrades here. The renovations feature five distinct neighborhoods and many new social spaces, with live entertainment and food and beverage menus that reflect the city of Toronto–available to anyone with a game ticket.

The Rogers Centre upgrades are the first part of the multiyear overhaul of the 34-year-old ballpark. When it opened, SkyDome was a revolutionary venue, built to accommodate both Blue Jays baseball and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and covering both with a retractable roof. That meant plenty of moving parts: besides the retractable roof, the grandstand widened on the home-plate side to create room for the longer and wider CFL football gridiron. Add some occasionally awkward sightlines to a Brutalist concrete-centric architectural style, and a Blue Jays game was a less-than-ideal modern fan experience.

Photo courtesy Toronto Blue Jays.

