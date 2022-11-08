Work begins on $300M Rogers Centre upgrades

Today’s Ballpark Digest newsletter centered on the launch of the baseball offseason, marked by the end of the World Series. Our continuing coverage of 2023 ballpark improvements continues with news on work beginning on Rogers Centre upgrades.

Work has indeed begun on the Rogers Centre upgrades. The multi-year $300 million privately funded renovation is set to transform Rogers Centre from a multi–use stadium into a true baseball ballpark through a series of projects focused on modernizing the fan experience and building world-class player facilities.

THREAD: The Rogers Centre makeover is well underway.



Here’s what has been happening since the Blue Jays season ended:



🔹 Entire 500 Level & 100/200 Level Outfield seats being removed

🔹 500 Level Outfield sections opened to concourse

🔹 200 Level reshaping#NextLevel #TBJLive pic.twitter.com/AKQdwO2eg2 — TBJ Live (@TBJLive) November 3, 2022

You can see a full list of the Rogers Centre upgrades here, as well as a slew of renderings.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays, via press release in June when the renovations were announced. “This project would not be possible without the support of Edward Rogers, Tony Staffieri, and our Rogers ownership group, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Blue Jays, both in fielding the best team to win championships, as well as in the infrastructure needed to create a modern ballpark for our fans and players.”

