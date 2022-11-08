Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson

Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday.

It was a pretty strong debt for the new Jackson Rockabillys (Prospect League), who took on the ballpark lease in anticipation of beginning play in 2023. The game was a debut of sorts at the former home to MiLB baseball in the Tennessee city, and the result was a sold-out, standing-room-only crowd, with close to 7,000 fans in attendance.

“We began working on this game several months ago and could not have been more pleased,” said Rockabillys President Dennis Bastien via press release. “The cooperation from both Universities, their staffs, their officials and everyone associated with both schools have been tremendous in working with us to bring this state-wide celebration of a Fall Game into fruition.”

Photos courtesy Jackson Rockabillys.