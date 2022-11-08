Hooker Field upgrades begin

The theme of today’s Ballpark Digest newsletter was the launch of the baseball offseason, marked by the end of the World Series. So be prepared for a lot of renovation news, beginning today with info about Hooker Field upgrades for the Martinsville Mustangs (Coastal Plain League).

The almost $2 million renovation plan, funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, includes demolition of the former press box and concession stand and the addition of replacements as well as new office space, padded seating, two suites, a new scoreboard, a beer garden and new restrooms, all compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), per the Martinsville Bulletin:

“The improvements being made at Hooker Field have been needed for years,” Mayor Kathy Lawson told the Bulletin on Friday. “The new concession stand, press box and office along with handicapped accessible restrooms will enhance the opportunities we have for the field. Also with covered seating, that will make us eligible for tournaments that we previously were looked over for.”…

“This is a project we’ve been discussing and contemplating for years,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “Considerable work has been done at Hooker Field over the years—clubhouses built, new lighting, new dugouts and recently the infield was converted to artificial turf. Much of those improvements were related to requirements of the leagues the City has participated in—initially the Appalachian League and later the Coastal Plain League. During all of that, we continued to struggle at the facility with inadequate restrooms, lack of office space for staff, a cramped press box and concession space and lack of covered seating.”