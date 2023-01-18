New looks at 2023’s Rogers Centre upgrades

Work continues on Rogers Centre upgrades as the Toronto Blue Jays unveil four new outfield neighborhoods as well as a redesigned WestJet Flight Deck and distinct new group options, as the team preps for the 2023 home opener.

Last July the team announced a multi-year $300 million privately funded renovation to transform Rogers Centre from a multiuse stadium into a ballpark through a series of projects focused on modernizing the fan experience and building world-class player facilities. Here is the latest update from the team.

First off: the new outfield district featuring four unique outfield neighborhoods offering distinct themes, menu offerings, décor, and vantage points. Like the popular WestJet Flight Deck, each neighbourhood will be available to all ticketed fans. here are the four:

The Corona Rooftop Patio (500L right field; shown at the top of the page) is pitched as a rooftop patio oasis, nestled in Toronto’s iconic skyline and situated beneath the CN Tower in the highest section of Rogers Centre’s iconic rooftop. The menu theme: a summer patio menu, headlined by the full Corona family of products, plus frozen cocktails and modern takes on ballpark classics.

Park Social (500L left field) is pitched as a park within a park, literally–a casual, open-air space where the best of Toronto’s parks are brought into the ballpark. The menu: food truck-style eats, such as bacon-pepper grilled cheese, brownie sundaes, and milkshakes.

The Stop (100L center field behind the batter’s eye) sits behind the batter’s eye in a space originally planned as a transit stop, pitched as a neighborhood bar showcasing the many different areas where Toronto’s transit system runs. The Stop menu highlights: diverse food offerings and quick drinks, including Jamaican beef patties, banh mi sandwiches, and signature cocktails.

The Catch Bar (100L) is perched above the visitors’ bullpen with unique views. Menu highlights include classic cocktails and trendy food bites, such as mac and cheese with Montreal smoked meat, Cuban sandwiches, and brioche pretzel bites.

In addition, the Blue Jays are introducing renovated and new group spaces. Spaces will be available to all ticketed fans when not reserved for a group.

WestJet Flight Deck (200L center field, above) features a brewery-style refresh with new food and drink options, such as BBQ brisket and jerk chicken nachos. Fans can now host group events with varying capacities (50 to 300 fans) in parts of this fan-favorite space; the full WestJet Flight Deck will be available to all ticketed fans when not reserved by a group, while upper sections will remain open for most games.

Here’s a full overview of the multiyear Rogers Centre upgrades.

