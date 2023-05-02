More Rogers Centre upgrades unveiled by Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled more Rogers Centre upgrades for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including new clubs and social spaces on the lower level and upgraded players and family spaces away from the diamond.

Upgrades to the player and family spaces are expected to continue through 2024, but many have already been unveiled for the 2023 season:

Weight Room : A new 7,900 square-foot, fully customized facility is divided into four specific training zones: pregame prep, strength, recovery, and a cardio theatre. The new facility is triple the size of the previous weight room, with 14,000 pounds of weights, 48-yard-long turf, 1,000 square feet of mats for individualized training, 18 pieces of cardio equipment, and a sound-proof recovery room.

Barbershop: These spaces are becoming more prevalent in ballparks and training camps. They're often a gathering spot for players within their pregame ritual, and with the installation of a barbershop players will have a space to hang out and get their hair cut pregame. Of course, the spaces features a trendy, downtown barbershop aesthetic.

Family Lounge: A dedicated all-ages kids' suite and spouses' lounge supports the team behind the Blue Jays team and is triple the size of the previous space; features infant feeding and nap rooms and a two-story treehouse-inspired structure with a play area below for younger kids and couches and TVs above for older kids.

Raised Bullpens: This hybrid fan experience and player amenities upgrade brings fans closer to the action while providing players with a modernized warm-up facility below the bullpen.

The original player facilities were built as independent bunkers under the lower bowl, limited in space due to the infrastructure required to rotate the bowl. With the conversion to a ballpark, all player facilities will be centrally located.

For 2024, the Blue Jays are adding three new premium clubs, located beneath a completely reimagined lower bowl. Each club offers a differentiated experience to satisfy unique fan interests, with personalized level of service including private members entrance and in-seat dining. Capacities are limited and are available as full or multi-season memberships.

“The types of entertainment experiences fans are looking for have evolved dramatically since Rogers Centre opened in 1989, and our ballpark currently has among the fewest premium experience options compared to MLB and other entertainment venues in Toronto,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays, via press release. “The next phase of renovations will introduce more of the amenities we know Blue Jays fans want–compelling premium experiences that uniquely cater to the Greater Toronto Area.”

The three new premium clubs include:

The Batting Tunnel Club (behind home plate, third base side) is designed for passionate fans to enjoy an authentic, yet elevated sports bar atmosphere, punctuated by direct views over the home dugout and into the Blue Jays batting cage; design and décor feature memorabilia and tributes celebrating the team’s greatest moments

The Home Plate Club (directly behind home plate) offers a variety of experiences, from all access to exclusive spaces. The Home Plate Club offers an upscale culinary experience, best-in-ballpark "In the Action" seats, and the only membership with access to all three new clubs.

The Lounge (behind home plate, first base side) offers a private and intimate atmosphere with Blue Jays baseball as the backdrop, where fans can host colleagues, family, and friends; as the largest of the three clubs, fans can seamlessly flow between work and play with an expanded culinary menu, live preparation chef's table, in-club entertainment from pre to postgame, and a professional ambiance for hosting.

Photos courtesy Toronto Blue Jays.

