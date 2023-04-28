2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks, Triple-A vote reaches Final Four

After two record-setting rounds of voting in the 2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks, Triple-A fan vote, we’re now at Final Four time, with equal representation from the International and Pacific Coast Leagues.

Over 33,000 fans voted at least once in the third round–the most ever in a single round of voting in Triple-A competitions, breaking a record set in the Sweet Sixteen round–even though the end results didn’t reflect the see-saw battles taking place in the first days of voting. Receiving the most votes in the Elite Eight round: Polar Park (Worcester Red Sox), Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (Oklahoma City Dodgers), Truist Field (Charlotte Knights), Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas Aviators, coming up just short in the bracket) and Greater Nevada Field (Reno Aces). Interesting, the brackets broke down in a way that guarantees an International League vs. Pacific Coast Leagues matchup in the finals.

As the top level of Minor League Baseball, you’d expect these ballparks to be among the finest in the pro game. And they are. This category is the most competitive in all of the minors and always generates a high level of fan interest. There’s not as much of a gap between the top and the bottom of this list as you’d expect, which means this vote will likely yield some big surprises. It always does.

Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes, how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry and seeing how fans voted in 2022. The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Completed

Triple-A, Now-May 7

Double-A, May 5-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21