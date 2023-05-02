Oatly, MiLB announce branding/product partnership

Sweden’s Oatly Group AB and Minor League Baseball announced a multi-year partnership that includes branding sponsorships and product placement in MiLB ballparks–a deal reached in collaboration with the commercial arm of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The partnership launched in select parks Opening Day and is believed by Oatly and MiLB to be the first-ever national, plant-based milk and plant-based, non-dairy dessert partnership with a sports league in the United States–a very safe assumption. Technically the deal positions Oatly as “The Official Oatmilk from Sweden That Started Like 35 Years Ago But Is Now All Over America Where It’s Promoting Various Kinds of Frozen Dessert Products In One of Those First-Ever Plant-Based Sponsor Deals You Know The Kind We’re Talking About of Minor League Baseball.”

In addition to branding and media touchpoints across all 119 MiLB ballparks, as part of the partnership, Oatly products will now be served at 50+ MiLB ballparks, offering delicious plant-based alternatives to enjoy during game time. A signature offering at select MiLB stadium concessions will be Oatly’s nondairy frozen dessert bars, available in vanilla and chocolate Fudge. The partnership will also feature game-time product sampling activations and a content series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MiLB and for Oatly to play a greater role in an American institution like the Minor Leagues,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America, via press release. “Our mission at Oatly is to make it easier for people to eat better and live healthier lives without heavily taxing the planet’s resources. This sponsorship allows us to amplify that message and introduce our products in communities across the country during fun moments in baseball fans’ everyday lives. But don’t expect your average static logo in stadium, we’re here to play ball. We’ll see you in the oatfield!”

Oatly’s partnership with MiLB builds upon the Company’s existing partnerships in professional baseball, as Oatly products are currently available at Yankee Stadium (New York City), Wrigley Field (Chicago) and Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas).

“From bat dogs to iconic mascots, Minor League Baseball is all about fun, and Oatly is a perfect partner for us with their irreverent and fun brand personality,” said Uzma Rawn, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, via press release. “This partnership enables us to elevate our concession menus in select stadiums with delicious plant-based frozen dessert items, something we know many of our fans are looking for to meet their dietary needs.”