New for 2023: Spire City Ghost Hounds

We’ve taken some time off for an office move–things are going well, thanks–but this is news worth passing along, as the new Frederick (Md.) Atlantic League team announced its forever branding: Spire City Ghost Hounds.

The new branding comes complete with a ghostly mascot, Freddie, along with team colors of teal, black and metallic copper.

According to the team, there are many urban tales surrounding Frederick, including one about ghost dogs. Legend has it that some nights, an old blue or black dog can be seen roaming the grounds of the city and on occasion has even been heard to bark. This name both resonates with residents and sheds light on the many different historical and haunted attractions that Frederick has to offer locals and tourists.

The Ghost Hounds were a late addition to the 2023 Atlantic League lineup, and owners Attain Sports and Entertainment made the decision to begin the season as an unnamed team, complete with a question mark on the jerseys and sporting the official Maryland state colors. Ghost Hounds ended up as the final decision in a name-the-team competition featuring Bone Shakers, Screaming Alpacas (which ended up being a finalist), Rail Frogs and Sawbones.

The announcement came in an unusual Saturday doubleheader: the team played as the unnamed squad for the first game and unveiled the Ghost Hounds name in the nightcap.

The team share Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium with the summer-collegiate Frederick Keys (MLB Draft League).

