New Frederick Atlantic League team adds Domino, Nixon to front office

Fans will see a lot of baseball crammed into the 2023 season, as Attain Sports and Entertainment announced more details to its new Frederick Atlantic League team playing alongside the Keys, including the addition of Chuck Domino and Mary Nixon to the front office.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a minor league team and a summer-collegiate team co-exist–COVID caused the same situation in Amarillo and San Antonio–it still will be quite the challenge for Attain Sports.

Newly announced as heading the effort: industry veterans Chuck Domino, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, and Mary Nixon, Executive Director of Baseball Operations. Domino and Nixon will initially focus much of their efforts on the MLB Draft League Keys and the yet-to-be-named new Atlantic League baseball team launching this year. In addition, Domino and Nixon will help oversee the Bowie Baysox (Double-A; Eastern League).

“Mary and I are excited to apply our knowledge and experiences in this exciting industry as we deliver great baseball and affordable family entertainment, while expanding partnerships within the Attain Sports and Entertainment family,” Domino said via press release.

Domino brings over 40 years of experience operating Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and ALPB organizations. A nine-time Executive of the Year Award winner, Domino’s background covers a wide range of operational issues, including financial planning, ballpark operations and improvements, marketing strategy, reporting procedures, and community engagement. He will continue as President of Baseballtown Charities, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization he founded in 2002 to promote baseball to children in the Reading, PA community. Under his leadership, Baseballtown Charities has raised over $2 million to build the Gordon Hoodak Stadium at Lauer’s Park and the Dream League Field for developmentally challenged children.

Nixon started her baseball career with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A; International League), where she oversaw all non-game events and catering for the luxury areas of the ballpark. Most recently Nixon was the Vice President of the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds, leading player operations, food and beverage operations, business operations and human resource operations.

In addition–and something likely to pop up in Frederick–both Domino and Nixon have experience in new-ballpark construction and team identity rebrands, including efforts behind the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A; Southern League), the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A; Eastern League), and the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A; Eastern League).

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck and Mary to the leadership team and look forward to hearing directly from the fans as we name the new ALPB team with an identity that represents this unique and growing region,” said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment, via press statement. “Together, we are committed to fun and affordable, family-friendly entertainment that creates magical memories. We look forward to providing insanely great game-day fan experiences, expanding our commitment to community engagement, delivering amazing customer service, leveraging the use of purpose-driven practical innovation, and investing in the professional growth and development of our growing team of players, coaches, and front-office staff.”

In preparation for the 2023 season, the team announced a name-the-team contest. Nominations are now open and will conclude on Friday, January 27. A selection of top names will subsequently be announced, and fans will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit the baseball team’s website at frederickatlanticleague.com.

