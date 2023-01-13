Personnel news: Bowling Green, Reno, Omaha

We have personnel news today from the Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A; Sally League), the Reno Aces (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) and the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League.

In Bowling Green, the Hot Rods announced the promotions of Eric Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.

Leach becomes the second team president in Hot Rods history with his promotion. Eric joined the Hot Rods in 2013 as the club’s director of sales before ascending to the team’s Assistant General Manager in 2015. He was promoted to the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer position in 2016. Leach serves as the President of the Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, as well.

“The Hot Rods organization is only as good as its employees, and we are fortunate to have an outstanding team,” Jack Blackstock, Hot Rods owner, said via press release. “Under Eric’s leadership, the Hot Rods have achieved record operating results, was among the first minor league teams to meet the new MLB facility standards and were recently recognized at the “Organization of the Year” and received the “Best Promotion” award from the South Atlantic League.

“Kyle’s growth from intern to GM has been extraordinary to watch and he has become an important contributor to the Hot Rods’ results,” Blackstock continued. “As the first female AGM in Hot Rods history, Ashlee brings a unique perspective to the management team and her experience rounds out our managerial ranks. I am incredibly proud of all that Hot Rods baseball has achieved the past four years and I look forward to continued success well into the future under this new management structure.”

Wolz has been a member of the Hot Rods front office since 2014, when he began as an intern. He was elevated to Box Office Manager in 2015 and promoted to Director of Ticket Sales ahead of the 2017 season. He spent three years as the Director of Sales from 2017 through 2020 before becoming the Hot Rods Assistant General Manager in late 2020. He becomes the Hot Rods’ fifth GM in club history.

The Western Kentucky University graduate (2014) is also heavily involved in the Bowling Green community and is the president of Stuff the Bus of Southern Kentucky.

Wilson makes team history as the first female executive for the Hot Rods with her promotion. Named to Bowling Green’s Top 40 Under 40 list in 2022, she becomes the Hot Rods Assistant General Manager following a season as the team’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships. She joined the Hot Rods ahead of the 2021 season as the team’s Corporate Marketing Manager.

Ashlee is the Vice President of Communications for the American Marketing Association of Bowling Green and serves on the committee for United Way of Southern Kentucky Handbags for Hope Community and the Advocacy Committee for the Center for Courageous Kids.

Chris Phillips is the new General Manager and Chief Operating Officer for the Reno Aces (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League). He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009.

Phillips, 44, is set to begin his second season with the Aces. Under his new position, he will oversee all aspects of the club, including stadium and team operations, corporate sponsorship, ticket sales, marketing, merchandising, and special events.

“We couldn’t be more excited with Chris taking over and leading this next chapter in Reno Aces history,” said Reno Aces owner Herb Simon via press release. “He is highly regarded among his peers around professional baseball and is already becoming a fixture in the community. Both are necessary as we look forward to continuing to provide the people of Northern Nevada and the Reno Aces fans an incredible experience at Greater Nevada Field.”

Before his time with the Aces, Phillips has over 20 years of experience in Minor League baseball with various teams and departments throughout the country. In his decade in Colorado Springs, he ascended from corporate sales director to assistant general manager before leading the organization. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) and President and General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes (Pioneer League).

He will replace outgoing President Eric Edelstein, who will leave the Aces to become the City of Reno’s newest Assistant Manager.

In Omaha, Nicholas Badders is the new Voice of the Storm Chasers.

Badders comes to the Chasers after serving as the Radio Broadcaster for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A; Texas League), for the past two seasons. The Livermore, CA native has spent the past six years broadcasting professional baseball, including working in the Australian Baseball league where Badders called both the Melbourne Aces home games, as well as the league’s nationally televised games on Fox Sports.

“I could not be more excited to join Omaha Storm Chasers,” Badders said via press release. “I appreciate Laurie Schlender, Martie Cordaro, Gary Green and the entire Storm Chasers organization for the opportunity to serve as the next voice of the franchise. My first introduction to Minor League Baseball as a young child was attending Omaha Royals games at Rosenblatt Stadium, so I take great pride in the chance to continue sharing the stories of future Royals stars and storied history of baseball in Omaha. I cannot wait to get to work at Werner Park and stir up the storm with the Chasers Family.”

“We’re excited to have Nicholas join the Chasers Family as our full-time broadcaster,” Vice President and General Manager Laurie Schlender said via press release. “His knowledge of the Royals farm system, combined with his ability to tell great stories over the airwaves will be an asset to our team.”