NBC World Series to call Eck Stadium home in 2023, 2024

The National Baseball Congress and Wichita State University announced a two-year deal to keep the NBC World Series at Eck Stadium for 2023 and 2024.

“We are thrilled to call Eck Stadium home for the next two years, and to bring the tournament fully back to Wichita,” said NBC Tournament Director Katie Woods via press statement. “Wichita has been the home of the NBC since 1935, and the Wichita State athletic department has been great partners as we work to make the 89th year a fantastic one for both teams and fans.”

The NBC World Series features teams from across the United States annually. The NBCWS was founded in 1935 by Hap Dumont in Wichita and was played at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium through 2018. Known for its unique promotions and high-quality baseball, the National Baseball Congress has had more than 800 former players go on to play Major League Baseball.

“Wichita State Athletics is honored and blessed to continue our long-standing partnership with and support of the NBC Tournament,” said Senior Associate Director of Athletics Brad Pittman via press release. “Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, is a premier collegiate baseball facility capable of providing a first-class student-athlete and participant experience.”

Sixteen teams are slated to participate in the 2023 NBC World Series, with bids being announced over the summer, prior to the tournament. Defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters (CA), as well as the runner up Hays Larks (KS), both receive guaranteed bids for their finishes in the 2022 NBC World Series.

“For 2023 we are focused on two things–improving the experience for fans by bringing back the fun and energy that the NBC has been known for in Wichita, and improving the team experience and competition,” Woods said. “On the team side, that includes increasing team compensation by more than 25%, creating a team ambassador program, building a better network of transportation, meal and entertainment partners, and solidifying the bids earlier. For fans, that means a simpler ticketing format, bringing back the Coleman Hill experience where fans can bring their own food and (non-alcoholic) beverages, added entertainment, and more partnerships throughout the community.”

Tickets to the 89th NBC World Series will go on sale in June.

