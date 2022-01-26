Pioneer League, TicketSmarter unveil naming-rights deal

In what’s billed a first for a U.S. professional baseball circuit, the Pioneer League and ticket vendor TicketSmarter announced a five-year naming-rights deal, yielding a moniker of The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter.

“Last year when the Pioneer League was relaunched as an independent league, we were determined to solidify the league and to assure its long-term sustainability,” said PBL President Mike Shapiro via press release. “Thanks to our great new partnership with TicketSmarter, we are now positioned to move forward to further enhance the great fan experiences and outstanding level of baseball we offer our fans around the Mountain West region and, for that matter, around the baseball universe.”

“TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. TicketSmarter is committed to giving back to children’s charities, contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD.

“We are so excited about this historic agreement with the Pioneer League,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman via press release. “This first-of-its-kind relationship underscores our commitment to creating cutting-edge partnerships and to offering safe and secure access for fans to buy and sell tickets. With this partnership, we’re providing a direct link between the league and its teams with their fans and communities.”