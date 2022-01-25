BlueClaws to unveil new Blue Wave Bar hospitality space in 2022

We’ll see a new hospitality space at FirstEnergy Park, home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (High-A East), as Blue Wave Bar makes its debut to all fans at the ballpark.

The Blue Wave Bar, previously in a space reserved for suite guests and season-ticket holders, will open with the ballpark gates and remain open for 60 minutes following the final out of the game. The bar will also host Happy Hour before every BlueClaws game plus in-game food and drink specials

“Over the last several years, we have worked hard to bring the look and feel of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark. We started by adding mini golf and boardwalk games to the park in 2018. Last year, we debuted the Sand Bar, a fun outdoor food and drink space with live music. Now, we’re excited to open a new bar and restaurant, the Blue Wave Bar, inside on the second level,” said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti via press statement.

Among the items served in the Blue Wave Bar will be a Clam Boat (clam strips served on a split-topped buttered roll), a Fried Seafood Platter, and crab fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning and smothered in a cheese sauce.

The Blue Wave Bar isn’t just limited to BlueClaws games. It will also be available for rent for special events, corporate outings, meetings, and parties apart from BlueClaws games themselves.

“This is a completely different space than we have anywhere else in the ballpark and it gives us the opportunity to host unique events year-round,” said Ricciutti.

The BlueClaws opened the nine-hole Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course in 2018. The course, with holes named for former BlueClaws players, is a new ballpark staple and open during all home games. The Toyota World of Lakewood Boardwalk, also opened in 2018. Located in centerfield, the boardwalk area includes popular and traditional games like Ring Toss, Goblet Toss, Balloon Darts, and Cat Rack.