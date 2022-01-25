New scoreboard on tap for Pioneer Park in 2022

We’ll see a new a state-of-the-art LED videoboard this baseball season at Pioneer Park, home of the Greeneville Flyboys (Appalachian League) and Tusculum University Athletics.

The new scoreboard will measure in at 30’ x 16’ with a 10mm full color video display. Located in left field, it is replacing the ballpark’s original scoreboard, which suffered storm damage last summer.

“The new videoboard will drastically change the fan experience at Flyboys games,” said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler via press release. “This new videoboard will allow us to do many new fun things that we have not been able to do before. It will tie into the stadium very nicely and be a wonderful addition to Flyboys & Tusculum baseball games.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this new addition to Pioneer Park,” said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Kat Foster via press release. “Tusculum University has been an amazing partner throughout the years, and now being able to work together on such a major project has truly been wonderful. I know Flyboys fans will enjoy this new addition to the stadium, which will really enhance the fan experience.”