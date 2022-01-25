New for 2022: Clover Stadium

We have a new name for the home of the New York Boulders (Frontier League), as the former Palisades Credit Union Park is now Clover Stadium under a new naming-rights deal.

The new name is the result of a multi-year naming rights partnership with Fiserv, a provider of payments and financial services technology solutions that also holds naming rights for Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee Bucks) and Clover Park (New York Mets spring home).

“Since our inception in 2011, the Boulders’ mission has been to present the most memorable experience in all of minor league baseball for our fans, sponsors and stakeholders in one of America’s best ballparks,” said Boulders’ President Shawn Reilly via press release. “Our partnership with Fiserv is the perfect combination of two brands that are leaders in their space. We saw first-hand last season how Clover improved the fan experience in our stadium, and now we are proud to have the Clover name on our ballpark.”

Within Clover Stadium, more than 40 Clover point-of-sale devices will power a fully contactless purchasing experience for Boulders fans. The stadium will also be outfitted with new digital signage and other Clover-branded assets throughout the venue.