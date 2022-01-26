Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium upgrades on for 2022

We’ll see a very noticeable upgrade to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for spring training and the MiLB regular season with the installation of two outfield videoboards.

Four teams call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium home during spring training–the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins–and the MiLB regular season in the form of the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads.

To be installed before spring training begins, the new videoboards from Daktronics will feature the company’s control solution along with creative digital content. The two new videoboards coming to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will each measure 25 feet high by 41 feet wide and will feature a 15HD pixel layout to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast with wide-angle visibility to every seat in the ballpark. It also features environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor elements.

These displays are each capable of variable content zoning, allowing them to individually show one large image or to show multiple zones of content, including any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“We are truly excited to reveal the two new Daktronics video boards to our fans during Spring Training 2022,” said Mike Bauer, general manager of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium via press release. “The new boards will be 20% larger, high-definition quality and will greatly improve the in-game experience. We cannot wait to show off our new animations, promotions, dance cams and more when our fans return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this season.”