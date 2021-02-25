Vermont Lake Monsters sold, will join Futures League

After being bumped from the new 120-team MiLB lineup, the Vermont Lake Monsters have been sold to a group led by Chris English and will move to the summer-collegiate Futures League.

The Lake Monsters were part of the NY-Penn League before MiLB was trimmed to 120 teams from 160. As a result, the Vermont Expos, Inc., have agreed in principle to sell the Lake Monsters to an investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club. The group is led by Chris English, longtime affiliated, independent and college summer league owner and operator, with the team moving to the summer-collegiate Futures League. The sale is contingent on a few agreements, including a new lease from the University of Vermont, which owns Historic Centennial Field.

“We have all been fortunate to be able to share our summer evenings with you over the past 28 years. The landscape has changed and this transition will allow the Lake Monsters to create amazing summertime memories for years to come,” said Kyle Bostwick, Lake Monsters Vice President, said via press release. “We are all looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride.”

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the status of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

