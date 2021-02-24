West Virginia Power joins Atlantic League

We have another former MiLB team going independent, as the West Virginia Power transitions from the Low-A Sally League to the Atlantic League.

The addition of the Charleston, WV club brings the league’s membership to eight teams for 2021, following a similar addition of the Lexington Legends for the season. Very similar: Andy Shea, owner of the Legends, will also be managing partner of the new ownership group running the new Power..

“We are very excited about joining the Atlantic League and bringing a significantly higher level of talent to the field,” Shea said. “Off the field, we are delighted to expand on the affordable family fun at Appalachian Power Park. The Atlantic League is the premier MLB Partner League, and we are sincerely grateful for the City of Charleston, State of West Virginia, and Major League Baseball for helping make this happen. This is a truly great day for professional baseball in Charleston.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Power to the Atlantic League and to play a part in the baseball heritage of a community that has passionately supported baseball,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “We are privileged to play in West Virginia’s capital city and congratulate the Power organization and all their fans. We look forward to the competitive play the Power will bring to the Atlantic League.”

With the addition of the Power and the Lexington Legends, who joined the league last week, the Atlantic League divisions will be reconfigured into a new North and South alignment. The league’s North Division will feature the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and York Revolution. The South Division will include the Power, Legends, and the league’s two North Carolina teams, the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters, who are also playing their inaugural slate in 2021.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the status of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

RELATED STORIES: Lexington Legends join Atlantic League; 2021 Atlantic League season to launch May 28