Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for February 24, 2021

Voice of the Birmingham Barons Curt Bloom and author Mark McCarter join Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Kevin Reichard on this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat to discuss the distinguished history of the Southern League.

Bloom joined the Barons in 1992 after radio stints in Bakersfield, Prince William and Huntsville, which was his first exposure to the Southern League with the Stars. In that time, he’s seen many greats and near-greats cycle through the Double-A circuit, including Michael Jordan’s memorable stint with the Barons. Mark McCarter, who literally grew up in the Southern League, is author of Never a Bad Game: Fifty-Plus Years of the Southern League, the definitive history of the Southern League. With the Southern League replaced by a new MLB-created MiLB league, memories shared by Bloom and McCarter take on special significance during these transitional times. It’s a chat that covers the best-known players and coaches to emerge from the Southern League, as well as notable characters that make baseball such a distinctive sport.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.

