Our Broadcaster Chats now available as podcast downloads

Some housekeeping news to share: our weekly Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chats are now available as a podcast, as we also add Jesse Goldberg-Strassler’s Tales from the Baseball Thesaurus to the mix.

We’ll continue to post video versions of the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat to the site and Facebook for your employment. We’ve also added podcast versions of the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat to wherever you download your podcasts–Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, etc. We’re also adding a new podcast to the mix: Jesse Goldberg-Strassler’s Tales from The Baseball Thesaurus, which debuts Monday. You can subscribe to the Ballpark Digest podcasts here:

Besides Jesse’s debut with Tales from the Baseball Thesaurus, we’ll also be hosting a special edition of the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat, discussing Southern League history with longtime Voice of the Birmingham Barons Curt Bloom and Mark McCarter, author of Never a Bad Game: Fifty-Plus Years of the Southern League. With MiLB undergoing serious changes this offseason, Bloom and McCarter will review the people who made the Southern League great. Look for it!

