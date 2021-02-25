New for 2021: BayCare Ballpark

We have a new name for the spring home of the Philadelphia Phillies and regular-season home of the Clearwater Threshers (Low A Southeast): BayCare Ballpark.

The new name is part of a six-year naming-rights agreement with a five-year renewal option with long-time affiliate BayCare Health System. In addition, BayCare HealthSystem will be the exclusive healthcare system partner for the Phillies in the Florida market.

Financial terms to the agreement were not disclosed. The ballpark’s naming rights were previously held by Bright House Networks and Spectrum.

BayCare Health System has been a partner with the Phillies at their 8,500-seat spring training ballpark for more than 17 years. Also, a benefactor of the Threshers Pitch for Pink Night breast cancer initiative, BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout West Central Florida.

“BayCare is an important part of our community, as they have set the standard for high-quality compassionate care and healthcare excellence for so many individuals and families in our area,” said John Timberlake, Phillies Director of Florida Operations. “We are extremely proud to welcome a leading healthcare hero as our new naming rights partner, as their commitment to helping others is second to none.”