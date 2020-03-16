Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Steel Set to Rise at Polar Park Construction Site

Steel Set to Rise at Polar Park Construction Site

By on March 16, 2020 in Future Ballparks, Minor-League Baseball

Polar-Park-Rendering-3

Progress continues on the construction of Polar Park for the Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League), as the first steel beams go up at the site Monday morning. 

The under-construction Polar Park is the future home of the WooSox, the franchise that will play its final season as the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020 before relocating to the Massachusetts city in 2021. With its scheduled opening a little over a year from now, the ballpark continues to make progress, with the latest construction milestone set to occur Monday morning as the first steal beams rise at the site.

Not only will the placement of the first beams represent a major milestone, but it will also set the tone for continual progress in the construction process as the ballpark begins taking shape. More from the Worcester Telegram & Gazette:

The Gilbane-Hunt construction team is set to raise the two pillars and a connecting crossbar at 11 a.m., according to Bill Wanless, spokesman for the Pawtucket Red Sox, which will officially relocate to Worcester in 2021.

He said more steel pillars will follow Monday and later.

Club officials expected to be present for the raising of the steel include Larry Lucchino, chairman and principal owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox; Dr. Charles Steinberg, team president; and Dan Rea, executive vice president, real estate development and business affairs.

The steel construction will start at the deepest part of the site, along the third-base side of the ballpark, and work its way around the seating area to the first-base side.

Polar Park is being built as part of a larger redevelopment of the surrounding Kelley Square/Canal District. New development is slated to include an office building behind the ballpark’s left field wall, two hotels and residential buildings, and a mixed-use building that will feature retail, office, and lab space. When the facility does open, it will be the International League’s first new facility since the debut of BB&T Ballpark for the Charlotte Knights in 2014.

Rendering courtesy City of Worcester. 

RELATED STORIES: Polar Park Construction Making ProgressRevised Polar Park Funding Plan ApprovedWorcester Confident Polar Park Cost Won’t Have Further Overall IncreaseCommittee Endorses Revised Polar Park Funding PlanWooSox Exceeding Sponsorship Goals a Year Before LaunchPolar Park Cost Estimate RisesNew for 2021: Worcester Red SoxInternational League Optimistic Over WorcesterPolar Park Project Earns Latest ApprovalsMore Details Emerge on Worcester’s Polar ParkWorcester Plans Polar Park Parking; New Details Emerge on Worcester Ballpark DesignPolar Park Breaks GroundPolar Park Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for July 11PawSox Pitch Worcester to BusinessesPolar Park Slated to Feature MuseumPolar Park Capacity Details EmergeAuthority Votes to Acquire Remaining Properties for Polar Park ProjectPawSox Trademark Possible Worcester Names, but No Final Decision YetPawSox, WPI Strike Partnership for Polar ParkMadison Properties to Expand Polar Park DevelopmentWorcester Plans Rezoning for Polar Park ProjectWorcester Ballpark Land Acquisition Moves ForwardWyman-Gordon Sells Land for Polar Park ProjectGilbane-Hunt Lands Worcester Ballpark Construction Manager ContractChallenge For New Worcester Ballpark: Neighborhood IntegrationPawSox Plan Ballpark The Fits WorcesterAuthority Pitches Expansion of Worcester Revitalization AreaDAIQ Tabbed for Worcester Ballpark DesignWorcester Explores Construction Manager at Risk Method for BallparkPawSox Seek Ideas on New Worcester NameDAIQ Ranked First for Worcester Ballpark DesignWorcester Ballpark Financing Plan ApprovedWorcester Ballpark Bonds PitchedWorcester Considers Ballpark Design FirmsSkanska to Serve as Project Manager for Worcester BallparkSeven Firms Bid for Worcester Ballpark Design ContractWorcester Approves Ballpark Financing

, , , ,