Sod Poodles Unveil Pointy Boots de Amarillo Uniform

The Amarillo Sod Poodles (Class AA; Texas League) have unveiled uniforms for Pointy Boots de Amarillo, their Copa de la Diversión alter ego for the 2020 season. The team plans to play as the Pointy Boots for 10 specialty games.

The official on-field jersey that will be worn by the 2020 Sod Poodles players and field staff during this special 10-game series features a two-tone navy and light blue uniform with a traditional Latin diamond pattern and “Pointy Boots de Amarillo” lettering on the front. The left sleeve bears the dancing-themed RUCKUS logo wearing a fuchsia button-up shirt, Pointy Boots, his signature white cowboy hat, and Texas state belt buckle. The back of the jersey displays a gold and fuchsia player number.

The Pointy Boots on-field hat that will be worn is a navy and fuchsia cap and features the primary white and fuchsia dancing Pointy Boots with Amarillo gold wheat accents. The alternate on-field hat has a multi-colored theme mixing a light blue crown with a white front, fuchsia hat bill, and the dancing-themed RUCKUS logo.

The Pointy Boots are scheduled to debut their new identity the night of their 2020 Cinco de Mayo game and will transform into the brand every Wednesday home game following (excluding May 20) during the 2020 season. Each night will include specialty and authentic food, drinks, activities, programs, and in-game entertainment that showcases Amarillo’s Hispanic community.

The Pointy Boots brand also has its own line of merchandise available now while supplies last at the Sod Poodles Team Shop, including t-shirts, hats, and many novelty items. Fans can also purchase merchandise online at SodPoodles.com.

The team joins over 80 other teams across Minor League Baseball in the “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup.” The league-wide initiative is a season-long event series for participating teams that is specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local Hispanic and Latino communities.

Other teams currently participating in the Minor League Baseball initiative in the Texas League and in close proximity to Amarillo include the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, Matamoscas de Midessa (Midland-Odessa), Diamantes de Arkansas, Raspas de Corpus Christi, Petroleros de Tulsa, Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, Margaritas de El Paso, and Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City.

