Personnel News: Portland, Frederick

We have personnel news to report from the Portland Sea Dogs (Class AA; Eastern League) and the Frederick Keys (High A; Carolina League).

In Portland, the Sea Dogs have named Emma Tiedemann their new Director of Broadcasting. Tiedemann replaces longtime Sea Dogs radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis, who has joined the Pawtucket Red Sox (Class AAA; International League) broadcast team.

Tiedemann becomes just the fifth lead broadcaster in the Sea Dogs 27-year history. She has spent the previous two seasons as the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations for the Lexington Legends, where she called back-to-back South Atlantic League Championships. In 2019, she was honored as the South Atlantic League Media Relations Director of the Year. During the off-season, she served as the voice of Morehead State University Women’s Basketball on ESPN+ and radio.

“I am thrilled to be joining a world class organization,” stated Tiedemann. “It is an honor to be following in Mike’s footsteps because he has achieved so much during his tenure in Portland. I can’t wait to get to work bringing Portland Sea Dogs baseball to fans across the country!”

Prior to joining the Legends Emma was the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the St. Paul Saints (independent; American Association). She spent 2015 and 2016 in Medford, Oregon as Broadcast and Communications Manager for the Medford Rogues, a collegiate summer team. In 2014, she was part of the broadcast duo for the Mat-Su Miners, another summer collegiate team, in Palmer, Alaska.

The Dallas, Texas native attended the University of Missouri where Tiedemann earned a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a minor in history.

“Emma is highly respected throughout the industry; she is a rising star who has an incredible knowledge and passion for the game of baseball” stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. “I know that our fans will enjoy listening to her, she has a remarkable ability to paint a picture of the action for the fans. We are excited to welcome her to the Sea Dogs organization and the Portland community.”

Tiedemann will call the games on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network, with 95.5/95.9 FM WPEI serving as the flagship station. All regular season Sea Dogs’ games, home and road will be broadcast live on the network along with any postseason games, if applicable. In addition to the radio, all games can be heard online through seadogs.com or MiLB.com. All Sea Dogs games are also streamed in high definition live and on demand through MiLB.TV.

—

In Frederick, the Keys have announced the hiring of several new front office staff members in the marketing department for the 2020 season.

Maci Hill joins the Keys as Director of Marketing this season. Prior to arriving in Frederick, she worked multiple roles with the Evansville Otters (independent; Frontier League) including Marketing and Promotions Intern, Account Executive and Social Media Coordinator. Before breaking into baseball, she interned for the United States Tennis Association while helping plan and execute their College Matchdays, as well as their 2019 NCAA Championship. She also served as a gameday staff member with the Orlando Magic, volunteered with the Citrus and Camping World Bowl and was a Sports Intern with WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Hill’s career in sports began while in college when she worked for the Athletic Marketing and Promotions Department at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Anders Jorstad has been brought on as the new Broadcasting and Public Relations Manager for the Keys in 2020. Jorstad enters his fourth season in baseball and his second season in the minors after spending the 2019 season with the Lynchburg Hillcats (High A; Carolina League), where he served as the Broadcast, Media Relations & Ticket Sales Assistant. A native of Kirkland, Washington, Jorstad attended Hofstra University where he earned his B.A. in Journalism in 2018. Jorstad most recently worked at Learfield IMG College, where he was the studio host for University of Texas football and men’s basketball broadcasts.

Katey Ladika joins the staff as the team’s Digital Content Coordinator. Ladika joins the Keys after spending time with the Altoona Curve (Class AA; Eastern League) as a Production Intern. Ladika also worked for the National Hockey League as a Live Social Contributor during the 2018-2019 season. A native of Salix, Pennsylvania, Ladika earned her B.F.A. in Media Arts from Robert Morris University.

Dani Fox enters her first season as the Keys’ Office and Promotions Manager. Fox, who served the Keys as an intern in 2019, also worked in the ticketing department for the Citi Open Tennis Tournament in 2019. In 2018, Fox interned for the Contemporary Services Corporation, where she helped organize the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup. A graduate from the University of South Carolina, Fox earned a B.S. in Sport and Entertainment Management.

Morgan Crow also joins the Keys as a Marketing Assistant. Crow most recently worked for the Nashville Sounds where she was a Promotions/Brand ambassador. A native of Ringgold, Georgia, Crow graduated from Kennesaw State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Emerging Media.