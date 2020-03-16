New for 2021: Sylvan Lake Gulls

Branding has been unveiled for the Sylvan Lake Gulls (summer collegiate; Western Canadian Baseball League), as the upcoming expansion team takes a major step towards its 2021 launch.

In November, the WCBL announced plans for a Sylvan Lake, AB-based expansion team backed by H4 Sports and Entertainment, which includes Graham Schetzsle and his wife Jen, with Aqil Samuel serving as GM and president of baseball operations. A step toward the team’s launch was taken Sunday with the unveiling of the Gulls branding, including the name, logo, and color scheme.

Gulls emerged as the chosen identity from a field of five monikers that were finalists for the team’s name. With the branding in place, Gulls officials believe that community anticipation for the team will now grow even more leading up to the 2021 season. More from the Red Deer Advocate:

Other names in the running included the Sailors, Slough Sharks, Sunpeaks and Whitecaps.

Samuel said there hasn’t been many days since he arrived in Sylvan Lake over the winter, that baseball fans didn’t stop to ask him about the team or what the name might be. He was thrilled to finally share it Sunday.

“It just got real really quick. We were doing stuff without the logo and trying to paint the picture for people and I think this will really help us take that step,” he said.

“Just the feedback and the buzz around town was completely worth it. We had 27 polling stations, I couldn’t go out for dinner without someone commenting about what they wanted it to be, that was just a great feeling. We hope people can really get behind it now, something visual and they can tie that to the name. Let’s get going now.”

The Gulls will play their home games in a ballpark that will be built as part of Sylvan Lake’s Pogadl Park.

