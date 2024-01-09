Sioux City, Explorers finalize Lewis & Clark Park lease

The debate over the future of Lewis & Clark Park is now concluded, as the city and the Sioux City Explorers (American Association) have finalized a long-term lease after the city opened the process up to bids.

The new lease assures fans that the Explorers will remain in Sioux City for at least the next nine years. That lease was unanimously approved by the City Council today.

“The City of Sioux City is excited to continue our partnership with the Sioux City Explorers for use of Lewis and Clark Stadium. The Explorers have been a big part of the community for 30 years, and we look forward to more professional baseball in Siouxland,” said Matt Salvatore, City of Sioux City Parks & Recreation Director, via press release.

“I am thrilled that the Explorers will remain in Sioux City for many years to come. We are grateful for the support of this community and look forward to continuing to deliver a great experience each and every night at the ballpark while also being great community partners,” said John Roost, Chairman of the Explorers. “We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the City of Sioux City and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

The Sioux City Explorers of the MLB Partner League American Associatiom has been leaseholder at Lewis & Clark Park since it opened in 1993, when both the team and the independent Northern League launched. There has been tensions between the city and owner Roost in recent years, with Roost pointing out some shortcomings in the ballpark (one of which leading the city to install new seating to replace the original seating) and the city deciding to open up the lease to an RFP process, leading to submissions from both the Explorers and the Northwoods League.

The response from the Explorers: a 12-year lease with a base rent of $100,000.

